Police looking for man involved in Monroe County shooting

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Monroe County man is being charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in Long Pond on Tuesday, police say.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police were called to the 2300 block of Long Pond Road for a domestic dispute with possible shots fired. Upon arrival, bystanders at the scene told police a shooting occurred but no one was struck.

Police were told the shooter fled the scene in a black Volkswagen sedan, which was later located in Emerald Lakes at a boat ramp on Arbor Drive.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Yasim McDonald, and his whereabouts are unknown, police say.

Anyone with information on McDonald’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Charges including, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, possession of instruments of crime, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment were filed against McDonald.