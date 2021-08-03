Police looking for man charged with animal cruelty in Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Clinton County S.P.C.A. Enforcement Officer has charged a man with aggravated cruelty to an animal after alleging throwing a cat against a wall.

According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Offices, James Edward Davis, age 34 of Mill Hall, is alleged to have thrown a cat against a wall.

Law enforcement say Davis threw the cat with a strong enough force causing a fracture to one of its hind legs. As a result, the leg had to be amputated.

The District Attorney’s Office is asking if anyone knows the whereabouts of Davis, to please call the Clinton County Communication Center at 570-893-4090 or Clinton County S.P.C.A. during business hours at 570-748-4576.