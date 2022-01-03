Police looking for man accused of kidnapping, threatening woman in Wayne Township

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who is still on the run after they say he kidnapped a woman and threatened to kill her.

Police say 33-year-old Matthew Miller of Pine Grove forced a woman into his truck on New Year’s Eve around 5:00 in the evening. He allegedly assaulted her and threatened her life.

According to police, the victim was able to get out of the truck at a restaurant where observers were able to call 911 and help the woman.

Miller currently has an arrest warrant out and Pennsylvania State Police ask that anyone with information regarding his hereabouts call them at (570) 593-2000.