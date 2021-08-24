Police looking for man accused of exposing himself on Buffalo Valley Rail Trail

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking to identify a man, accused of exposing himself to a woman on Rails to Trails in Buffalo Township.

They say, over the past several days, similar incidents have been reported in different locations on the trails.

According to the release, the most recent incident happened in the area of Skunk Hollow Road.

The suspect is described as a white male in his low 20s, around 5’8″, with short brown curly hair, police say. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, cowboy boots, and a plaid shirt.