Police looking for information on fight that broke out in Luzerne County

HAZEL TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on a fight that took place in Hazle Township.

Troopers say the fight took place on Wednesday afternoon around 3:00 in the area of North Branch court and 19th Street. The fight consisted of around 20 children, during the fight it is said that a machete was used.

One child was transported to the hospital via airlift for non-life-threatening-injuries.

Troopers are asking that anyone with information on this fight contact Trooper Lutchko 570-459-3890.