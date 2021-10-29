Police looking for help locating suspect in Shamokin shooting

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Thursday in Northumberland County.

According to a release from police, the shooting occurred in the area of South Franklin Street in the 5th Ward section of Shamokin around 7:30 p.m.

While no injuries were reported from the shooting, several occupied homes had bullet holes in them.

Shamokin Police say evidence from the scene, as well as video footage, indicates the shooter is a black male, 5’10 to 6ft tall, 140 – 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

After the shooting, police say the suspect fled north on foot. Police have not released any images of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should contact police at 570-648-5708.