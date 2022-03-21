SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery.

Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents in the city.

Courtesy: Scranton Police Department

If you know who the individual may be you are asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Gowarty at 570-348-4139 or leave a tip on the tip submission page.