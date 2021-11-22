Police looking for Gerrity’s gift card fraud suspect

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect who police say is forging and duplicating gift cards from multiple Garrity’s locations.

Police say the suspect has been duplicating and spending the money on Gerrity’s gift cards without the card holder’s knowledge.

Gerrity’s Gift Card Fraud Suspect

Gerrity’s Gift Card Fraud Suspect’s Car Photos Courtesy of PSP Dunmore

According to police, the suspect has done this at the Wyoming and Scranton Gerrity’s stores.

If anyone has information on the suspect’s identity, please contact PSP Dunmore at 570-963-3156 and ask for Trooper Diehl.