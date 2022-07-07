BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy from Bridgewater Township.

According to police Mason Joseph Maguschak was last seen around 10:00 p.m. at his home in the 1130 block of Chenango Street in Montrose on July 6.

Courtesy PSP Gibson

Maguschek is described as being white standing at 4’4″ and weighing about 70 pounds with blue eyes and sandy-colored ear-length hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweat pants with black stripes, and black ugg slides.

Police also noted that Maguschek is originally from the Carbondale Area.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Maguschek is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Gibson at 570-465-3154.