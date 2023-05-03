TAMAQUA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area police department is trying to identify a van and its occupants for allegedly being involved in multiple used cooking oil thefts, a problem that has been steadily on the rise in Nepa.

The Tamaqua Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a green Chevrolet van (pictured below) and its occupants.

Police say it is suspected of several thefts of used cooking oil from the containers outside area restaurants such as Asia Star and Luigi’s.

According to law enforcement, the oil is sold back to recycling companies and does have a monetary value.

Cooking oil thefts have been occurring at different times all over the Northeast, police say.

Anyone with information about the van, its occupants, or the cooking oil thefts is asked to contact the Tamaqua Borough Police Department at 570-668-5000 or by calling 911.