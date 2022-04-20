SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole items from two vehicles in Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, the suspect pictured is accused of thefts from a motor vehicle and other related charges that occurred Tuesday.

Police say in the area of the Lackawanna Heritage Trail pavilion on West Olive Street the suspect took items from two separate vehicles while the vehicle owners were traveling on the trail.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to call 570-348-4134. You can also leave a tipline at the Scranton polices tipline.