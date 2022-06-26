MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP-Tunkhannock responded Thursday to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 309 (SR 309).

State Troopers say the crash occurred Thursday around 4:30 p.m. as Christine Dymond, 44, was driving with passengers, Delilah Transue, 18, and John Transue, 20, northbound on SR 309 behind a female driving a minivan.

According to the crash report, Dymond slowed down to a stop on SR 309, waiting to turn into her driveway. The minivan initially stopped, but then drove forward, striking the rear of Dymond’s 2016 Honda Civic. After hitting the vehicle, the minivan continued to travel northbound on SR 309, without stopping, fleeing the scene of the crash.

Police say the minivan is described as a possible 2000s Honda Pilot, gray in color, and a white female driver, around 20-30 years of age. She is described as having blonde hair and wearing a tie-dye shirt. The vehicle may have damage to the front driver’s side with black transfer paint.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash or the woman who was driving is asked to contact PSP-Tunkhannock at 570-836-2141 and mention report number PA 2022-819733.