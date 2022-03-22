SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People living in Scranton are upset after shots rang out in their neighborhood Sunday morning. The video shows dozens of people scattering.

The Scranton Police Department is looking for more information on ‘who’ and ‘what’ led to shots being fired.

“It could have been one of us. It could have been one of our neighbors,” said Alvin Velazquez, neighbor, vehicle was struck by a bullet.

At least two vehicles were struck by gunfire early Sunday morning at the intersection of Vine Street and Taylor Avenue, forcing dozens of people to run.

“She could of came, she could have been killed. I was terrified,” said Alvin Velazquez.

Alvin Velazquez says several gunshots woke his family up around 1:20 a.m. When Scranton police arrived on the scene, Velazquez noticed his wife’s car was struck by a bullet.

“They closed the whole street down, they were up and down and they towed one of the other cars because I guess they couldn’t find the shells. They were able to find the shell in my car,” said Velazquez.

The bullet came to a stop in the car’s side fender.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified tells Eyewitness News this type of activity is recurring.

“it’s been constant, especially over in the 500 block of Taylor Avenue, and it’s just, you know, living here is a little bit scary at night,” said the anonymous neighbor.

This section of Scranton has a high population of the University of Scranton students, but neighbors believe those committing the crime are not from here.

“Whether they’re coming locally or from out of town. They are not students that go to the University of Scranton,” the anonymous neighbor explained.

“Lately it’s just gotten like the ghetto now. It’s kind of dangerous now. I fear coming in and out,” Velazquez stated.

No one was injured during the shooting on Sunday. Scranton police are asking if you have any information you can come forward anonymously, on their website, or by calling the police department at 570-348-4134.