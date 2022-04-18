WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another suspect has been charged in the October 2021 vandalism of the Little League statue in Williamsport.

Police say a group of five men walked passed the statute when one of them decided to jump on the bat. According to police, the bat snapped off and the man laid it on the ground.

Police say 19-year-old Shane Perry was interviewed and admitted to causing damage to the statue.

In March of 2022, the woman suspected of of stealing the bat was identified and charged by police.

The Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce determined that the bat is worth $5,000. Perry is charged with criminal mischief.