BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway after a driver and a child were hurt in a crash in Luzerne County.

A car and pickup collided at the intersection of Route 309 and Saint Johns Road in Drums Monday night.

The driver of the car had to be freed from the vehicle and was flown to the hospital.

A child in the pickup was taken by ambulance to the hospital and the driver of the pickup was okay.

“The truck impacted the car on the driver’s side. We believe there is a traffic light violation and we will do some more investigation to find out who is at fault,” said Butler Township Police Department Chief William Feissner.

Route 309 in Luzerne County was shut down for several hours but reopened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night.