WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wilkes-Barre Township Police department issued a warrant for a man who is wanted for theft in Luzerne County.

Police said Leo Daniel Edwards Jr., age 48, is wanted for theft and driving on a suspended license.

Officials said Edwards is 6’01”, 220 pounds, drives a red Lincoln MKX, and his last known address was in the 300 block of West Newport Street Glen Lyon, 18617.+

Officers said anyone who sees or knows this individual should not approach or attempt to apprehend them.

Anyone with information related to the location of Edwards should call 911 or reach out to the Wilkes-Barre Township Facebook page.