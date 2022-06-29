BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Bloomsburg PD have issued a warrant for the man pictured below for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other related charges.

Police say they are attempting to locate Maurice Neil Smith who has been charged with robbery involving serious injury, burglary, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other related offenses.

According to officials, Smith should be considered armed and dangerous, and if seen, do not approach.

Officers ask citizens to contact 911 instead of approaching this individual.