Police issue arrest warrant for Bethlehem kidnapping suspect

Courtesy of County Of Northampton Office Of The District Attorney

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a man who they say kidnapped a woman in Bethlehem Tuesday morning.

According to the Northampton County District Attorney, police received multiple 911 calls reporting a man grabbed a woman and pulled her into a vehicle on Commerce Center Boulevard.

Ruben Melendez Carrion, 27, was reportedly driving his car when he drove the victim, Krystal Rivera, 25, off the road. Police say he opened the driver’s side door of Rivera’s car forcing her to move to the passenger side, the release states. Carrion is then accused of intentionally crashing her vehicle into a pole before pulling Rivera by her hair into his vehicle.



Images courtesy of County of Northampton Office of The District Attorney

Carrion also has an active restraining order for stalking Rivera, the DA’s office says.

The vehicle Carrion was driving was reported as a 2012 two-door black Honda Civic with license plate KXN4309. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with hazel eyes.

Courtesy of County of Northampton Office of The District Attorney

Police ask if anyone has information related to the incident to call Bethlehem Police at 610-865-

7187.