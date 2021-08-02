Police-involved shooting in East Stroudsburg under investigation

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a road rage incident led to “shots being fired” by police in Monroe county.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Stroud Area Regional Police Officer shot at a man’s vehicle Sunday evening.

“It was like a first set of cop cars that zoomed by, we knew exactly where they were heading because we heard where the sound came from and then a few minutes later another set of cop cars” said Lizette Mejia of East Stroudsburg

State police cordoned off two areas of East Stroudsburg. One surrounding a Dodge SUV and a Stroud Area Regional Police cruiser, both less than a quarter-mile apart.

They say the man in this SUV pointed a handgun at multiple people during a road rage incident in Stroud Township. The victims called 9-1-1.

“A trooper started showing up, what have you. And there was a cop,” said Marcy Corcoran of East Stroudsburg. “I saw a gun come out and that’s when I shut the door.”

When officers tried to pull him over, the man fled the scene, later ramming his Durango into a Stroud Area Regional Police vehicle, police say. That’s when an officer shot at the suspect’s vehicle.

Neighbors were shaken up by the incident.

“Then we heard the second set. The ‘Pop, pop, pop,’ and we realized okay, that was it and he confirmed yeah, that was shotguns,” said Mejia

“And then they came back around and then they pinned, blocked off wendy’s exits and entrances.”

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Pocono.

State police did not say if the suspect was hit by gunfire and his name has not yet been released.