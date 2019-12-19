Police Investigation Into Crestwood Teacher Closed

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News has confirmed that a police investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by a Crestwood School District teacher is now closed..

Wright Township Police say they found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of the teacher.

The District placed the teacher on Paid Administrative Leave in October after a complaint was filed with PA Childline. That is Pennsylvania’s Child Abuse Hotline. See Original Story Here

Two parents filed the complaint alleging that the teacher made inappropriate comments to their children who are students at the school.

Eyewitness News has never identified the teacher since criminal charges were not filed in the case. This story coming up tonight on Eyewitness News.