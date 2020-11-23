Police investigation continues into shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in the Poconos

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police investigation continues over a robbery that turned into a shooting leaving one person dead Sunday night.

There have been no updates on an arrest, but police say it is possible one could be made Monday.

Troopers believe the incident was a prearranged drug transaction. A 17-year-old was injured during the shooting incident, and is said to be in stable condition.

Aiden Paiz, 15, was killed during the incident. He was a freshman at Pleasant Valley High School. Eyewitness News reached out to the school superintendent who spoke highly of Paiz. It is not known if the other individuals in the car were also students at Pleasant Valley. The other juvenile involved was 14-years-old. Police say the three victims were all friends.





The superintendent made it known that the district is grieving and students can receive help at the guidance office.

Julie Dunphy will have more on the investigation and from the school on later editions of Eyewitness News.