DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the scene of an active robbery investigation that has shut down the PNC Bank inside the Viewmont Mall.

Several police units were called to the PNC Bank inside the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City just before 9:40 a.m., Monday.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, the suspect passed a note to a bank teller specifically requesting night drop deposits.

Police say the suspect did not get the night drop deposits but got away with money placed in a red Door Dash bag.

Dickson City Police Department

The suspect pictured is described a as woman, 5′ to 5’2”, 150 lbs, wearing a BMW Motorsports sweatshirt, and dark pants.

An officer confirmed with Eyewitness News that the PNC Bank is closed as police are awaiting the FBI to arrive for a robbery investigation.

Information is limited at this time. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.