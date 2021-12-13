Police investigating ‘violent sexual assault’ in Danville

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Danville police are looking for the person they say committed a “violent sexual assault” earlier this month in Danville.

Police say on the evening of December 6, a person was sexually assaulted in the area of East Market Street and Mill Street in the borough.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6′ tall and has a medium build.

Police are advising residents to be aware of their surroundings, keep walkways and entryways well lit, along with keeping their doors and windows locked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 570-275-3000 or 570-275-2101.

You can also email jswank@danvilleboro.org or jbangs@danvilleboro.org.