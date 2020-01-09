Police Investigating Vehicle Fires at Avoca Car Dealership

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State and local police are investigating what sparked a fire that burned almost a dozen cars at an Avoca car dealership early Thursday morning.

The charred remains of a vehicle can be seen at C and A Car Sales on York Avenue in Avoca after an early morning fire.

The Avoca fire chief tells Eyewitness News they responded to C and A Car Sales on York Avenue early Thursday morning for reports of a fire.

Nearly a dozen cars were damaged by flames.

Local police along with the State Police Forensics Unit were on scene this afternoon looking into what caused that fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.