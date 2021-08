MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking for information after the Mount Pocono Borough mayor’s vehicle was vandalized during a council meeting.

Police say after the meeting on Tuesday evening, Mayor Michael Penn found the hood of his vehicle had been spray painted. The vehicle was parked outside of the Mount Pocono Borough building.

The suspect is unknown at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police department.