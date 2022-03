POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects they say are involved in a series of thefts.

Police say they need to identify the two boys (pictured below) for the theft of off-road vehicles in the area of Sullivan Trail and Camelback Road.





Courtesy: Pocono Township Police Department

If you have information please call 570-992-9911 and ask to speak to a Pocono Township Officer.