Woman’s body found inside Wilkes-Barre home

Police have crime scene tape up in front and behind a home on Matson Avenue where a woman was found dead.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.

A woman’s body was found inside an apartment on the second floor of a house on Matson Avenue Friday. The crime scene remains active this afternoon.

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a home on Matson Avenue.

Police have crime scene tape up in front and behind a home on Matson Avenue where a woman was found dead.

The Coroner is responding to the scene at a home on Matson Avenue where a woman’s body was found.

Investigators in the alley way next to a home on Matson Avenue where a woman’s body was found.

Police are not releasing much information, but we have confirmed police have obtained a warrant to search the property. Our crew sees crime scene tape up both in front of and behind the house.

Eyewitness News Andy Mehalshick is at the scene and will have the very latest on this breaking story starting at 5:00 p.m. on WBRE.