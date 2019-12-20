Woman’s body found inside Wilkes-Barre home

Matson-Avenue

Police have crime scene tape up in front and behind a home on Matson Avenue where a woman was found dead.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.

A woman’s body was found inside an apartment on the second floor of a house on Matson Avenue Friday. The crime scene remains active this afternoon.

Police are not releasing much information, but we have confirmed police have obtained a warrant to search the property. Our crew sees crime scene tape up both in front of and behind the house.

