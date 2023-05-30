WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives are investigating a suspicious death that occurred early Monday morning after a man was found dead on a roadway.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were called to Amber Lane and North Grant Street around 12:00 a.m. Monday for an unresponsive man.

Officers say they got calls about a man in the area “acting suspicious” and later laying on a roadway. Once police arrived at the scene they found the victim unconscious and he was pronounced dead by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

The cause and manner of death are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to contact Lt. Matt Stash with the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division at 570-208-0911.