Police investigating shots fired into home in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officers with the Hanover Township Police Department are investigating an incident where shots were fired into a home.

Police say shots were fired near Oxford Street and Luzerne Street just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Several rounds were shot into a residence by an unknown suspect. No one was injured during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who may have captured the incident on nearby home surveillance, to contact the department at 570-825-1254.