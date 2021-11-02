Police investigating shots fired in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting no injuries after shots were fired into an occupied car on Monday evening in Wilkes-Barre.

According to Wilks-Barre City Police Department, the incident took place on Monday evening around 6:00 p.m. in the areas of Hazel and Stanton Streets.

Police say upon arrival they met witnesses who said while one car was parking another one hit it. Witnesses told police the driver who was parking got out of the car and, police say, fired between two and three shots at the other vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene and the driver who fired the shots chased after him, according to police.

Police have no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.