SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are at the scene of an early- morning shooting in Scranton’s Green Ridge neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday around 3:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Deacon Street in the Electric City.

Around 9:30 a.m., police were seen still investigating in the area.

Eyewitness News crews saw what appeared to be bullet holes in the windows of a home. Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Information is limited at this time. Eyewitness News will update you on the latest as it is released.