MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews were dispatched in Moosic after multiple calls were made of a reported stabbing Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the Moosic Police Department and Old Forge Police Department were dispatched to the area of Birney Avenue and Main Street at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officials on scene told 28/22 News a fight had broken out leaving two men injured and taken to a nearby hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide information as it becomes available.