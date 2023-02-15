POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Schuylkill County are investigating the death of woman after the coroner ruled it a homicide.

Police say they were called to Market Square Apartment complex Monday around 11:00 a.m. for a report of a woman who was found deceased and a baby crying. There, they found the body of a 22-year-old woman and an infant crying inside an apartment.

Dr. Wayne Ross of the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, performed an autopsy Tuesday and ruled the death a homicide.

Pottsville Bureau of Police Chief John R. Morrow tells Eyewitness News this is an active investigation and believe this was an isolated incident. Morrow said no arrests have been made in the case as of Wednesday morning.