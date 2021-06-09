Police investigating neglected dog found in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pittston police are investigating a case of animal abuse after they received a call about a dog in poor health.

On Thursday, the department says they received a call in about a dog in poor health near Defoe Street. Officers located the pet on Davis Alley and say it looked to be neglected and abused.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible. They say they are looking to press charges and investigate the crime.

Anyone with information, or those that live in the area and may have cameras in the location, are asked to contact the Pittston City Police at (570) 654-2425.

Officials say the dog is doing well and in the care of professionals.