FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A short time after the fire in Sugarloaf Township, first responders were called to another fire 17 minutes away.

Around 6:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 800 block of Front Street in Freeland.

Fire Chief Joe Stepansky tells 28/22 News the building is a former sandwich shop and sustained moderate damage. The chief says there had been reports of possible entrapment, but they were found elsewhere.

Fire departments from southern Luzerne County assisted the Freeland fire department, some crews were even released from the fire in Sugarloaf to assist with the fire.

There is no word on the cause of this fire. Chief Stepansky says the Freeland Police Department is investigating.

There were no reported of injuries during this fire.