Police investigating death of 16-year-old boy at Francis E. Walter Dam

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A 16-year-old is dead after jumping into the Francis E. Walter Dam in Luzerne County.



Just before 8pm Tuesday, police say Devin Janvere, from Tobyhanna, was swimming with several other people.



He was seen jumping off of a 20 to 30 foot cliff. Multiple people went into the water to help him when he was seen struggling after his first jump, but they were unable to keep him above the water.



Several dive teams along with Hanover Township Water Rescue helped with the search for Janvere.

While activities such as hiking and fishing are allowed, swimming is not permitted at the 80-acre reservoir.



The investigation is ongoing.