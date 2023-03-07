Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton City Police are investigating a car and train collision that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Luzerne County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News the incident happened along Buttonwood and South Wyoming Streets at about 3:45 p.m.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Brian Mandak, the train engineers saw the vehicle as it was slowly coming toward the train.

The train was traveling about five miles per hour when it collided with a car, dragging it a few feet.

The driver was a pregnant woman who was not injured but shaken up and taken to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.