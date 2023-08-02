NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are investigating an incident in Newport Township after a person was shot.

At 9:35 p.m., officials say crews were dispatched to a reported gunshot victim at the intersection of East Kirmar Avenue and Lee Mine Street in Newport Township.

28/22 News spoke with Newport Township Police Sergeant Thomas Nalbone who said the reported victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say there is no threat to the public and believe this is an isolated incident.

The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.