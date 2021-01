CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating after a one-year-old child was determined to be deceased in a residence in Monroe County.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge, troopers responded to Lakeside Road in Chestnut Hill Township for an unresponsive 17-month-old female.

EMS determined the infant was deceased. The investigation is ongoing.