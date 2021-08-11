Police investigating after 10-year-old boy shot in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one young man with a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, at approximately 2:35 p.m., Selinsgrove police were dispatched to the 600 block of 8th street for a gunshot victim, reports say.

According to a release, when police arrived they found a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

The investigation is currently active and no further details are available at this time.

Eyewitness News will have more on this story as it develops.