Police investigating accidental mine death of Schuylkill County man

PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An investigation is underway into the death of a coal miner in Schuylkill County.

State police say 37-year-old Daniel Shoener was killed Tuesday afternoon in Porter Township at Williamstown Mine Number One. The Donaldson man was about 1,000 feet beneath the surface when a rock fell on him and trapped him.

An autopsy determined Shoener died from blunt force trauma. Department of Environmental Protection officials and representatives of the mine were on the scene Wednesday, but declined comment on what happened up the mountain from a residential area.

“And it’s very tragic and my family, I grew up in this area and I know way, way back my family was in the mines and they were coal miners and it’s kind of phased out where there are only a few gentlemen that do this anymore,” said Chelsea Wetzel of Williamstown.

State police are investigating the death as an accident.