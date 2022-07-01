SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities are conducting an investigation into a body found in Scranton just after midnight Friday.

According to the Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, an ambulance was called to the 600 block of North Maine Avune for an 18-year-old man unresponsive around 12:46 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the local hospital. Officials say they conducted an autopsy and are waiting to do a toxicology report.

The investigation is ongoing, and the name of the victim has not been released at this time.

