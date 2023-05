CLINTON TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are trying to determine who left vacuum-packed bags of marijuana inside a car that ended up in a salvage yard.

According to troopers, between March 28, 2022 and May 12, 2023, someone left vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana inside a vehicle that was brought to B&C Auto Wreckers on Route 15 in Clinton Township.

The vehicle, as described by police, is a 2006 Honda. Police say the investigation is ongoing.