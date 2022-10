LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway into break-ins and mail thefts from United States Postal Service drop boxes in the area.

The most recent took place at a mailbox located in front of the Glen Lyon Post Office. Someone broke into the metal box and stole mail.

Similar crimes have taken place in communities in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Andy Mehalshick will have the latest in the investigation and what people should do to protect their mail tonight on Eyewitness News.