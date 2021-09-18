Police investigate stabbing and shooting, few blocks apart in Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Stroudsburg Area Regional Police are investigating a reported stabbing that turned into a shooting leaving two men injured.

According to police, on Saturday, around 1:20 a.m., the Stroud Area Regional Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg for a report of a male lying on the sidewalk.

Officers discovered the male had multiple stab wounds and transferred him to the hospital.

Police say, 25 minutes later, while officers were still on scene, a large crowd gathered on the 600 block of Main Street where a single gunshot was heard.

Several individuals began to flee the scene as officers administered aid to one male who had been shot in the arm, before transporting him to a hospital.

Both incidents are active investigations we will update you with the latest information as it is released.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police Detective Joseph Susinskas at 570-421-6800 Ext:1025 or by email at jsusinskas@sarpd.com