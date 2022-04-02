SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Scranton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late in the morning on Saturday.

Lieutenant Weaver of the Scranton Police Department confirmed with Eyewitness News that no one was injured in the shooting.

According to Lieutenant Weaver police were called for the sound of shots fired in the area of the 400 block of Colfax Ave in Scranton.

When they arrived on scene, police found bullet holes in the exterior of the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.