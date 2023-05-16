Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of several shots fired throughout a Lycoming County neighborhood.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Monday, May 15 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called to the 800 block of Powys Road in Hepburn Township for shots being fired.

Investigators say they were able to confirm shots had been fired at the intersection of Powys Road and Crescent Hill Road. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and saw two cars fleeing the area.

No one was reported to have been injured in this shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Lycoming Regional Police Department Captain Kriner at 570-323 4987 x227.