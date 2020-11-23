Police investigate second shooting involving delivery driver in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Williamsport delivery driver over the weekend — it’s the second time in under a month that a delivery driver has been the target of a shooting.

“We’re not going to allow it. I’m from Williamsport. This is not the Williamsport that I know, it’s not the Williamsport I grew up in. It’s not the Williamsport we’re going to be. We take this seriously. As I said, we will pursue and arrest those who want to commit these crimes against innocent individuals doing nothing more than performing their job.”

Mayor Derek Slaughter

The driver in this incident was not hit or injured. Reporter Sean Coffey will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.

