Police investigate second shooting involving delivery driver in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Williamsport delivery driver over the weekend — it’s the second time in under a month that a delivery driver has been the target of a shooting.

“We’re not going to allow it. I’m from Williamsport. This is not the Williamsport that I know, it’s not the Williamsport I grew up in. It’s not the Williamsport we’re going to be. We take this seriously. As I said, we will pursue and arrest those who want to commit these crimes against innocent individuals doing nothing more than performing their job.” Mayor Derek Slaughter

