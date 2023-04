POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are currently investigating a crash where officials say a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Schuylkill County Communication Center tells Eyewitness News crews were called to a pedestrian hit by a car on Coal Street and Mill Creek Avenue in Pottsville around 10:40 a.m.

The accident reconstruction team was seen assessing the incident. Information is limited at this time, we will update you with the latest as it is released.