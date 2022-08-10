JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announces the death of a 66-year-old man from Jim Thorpe who has died due to a fallen tree hitting him.

According to the coroner, Nolan Wernett was hit by a fallen tree Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadview Drive in Jim Thorpe.

Wernett was pronounced dead later Tuesday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

The coroner states the cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head.

Wernett’s death is being investigated by the Jim Thorpe Police Department.